Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $19.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Compugen traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 41866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Get Compugen alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Compugen by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compugen by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Compugen by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 2.77.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.