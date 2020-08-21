Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Concrete Leveling Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:CLEV)’s share price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

