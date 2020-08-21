Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) PT Raised to C$1.75 at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

