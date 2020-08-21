Contrasting Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Abraxas Petroleum (NYSE:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 1 5 0 0 1.83 Occidental Petroleum 6 10 5 0 1.95

Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 454.32%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $19.76, suggesting a potential upside of 47.49%. Given Abraxas Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Abraxas Petroleum is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -120.00% -29.36% -9.61% Occidental Petroleum -54.47% -8.97% -1.91%

Volatility and Risk

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Occidental Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.23 -$65.00 million N/A N/A Occidental Petroleum $21.23 billion 0.59 -$667.00 million $1.45 9.24

Abraxas Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Abraxas Petroleum on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

