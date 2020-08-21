Contrasting PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and AIkido Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences 6.86% 25.01% 7.46% AIkido Pharma N/A -72.82% -69.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PRA Health Sciences and AIkido Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences 2 6 5 0 2.23 AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $105.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and AIkido Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences $3.07 billion 2.14 $243.02 million $4.80 21.38 AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 2,584.08 -$4.18 million N/A N/A

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats AIkido Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include market intelligence services, such as targeting and compensation, and pharmaceutical audit suite services; consulting and services comprising brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, immunology, central nervous system, inflammation, respiratory, cardio metabolic, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. AIkido Pharma Inc. has an artificial intelligence and machine learning research agreement with Cogia Biotech LTD. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2020. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.