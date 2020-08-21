CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Mehmood Khan Purchases 27,913 Shares of Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Mehmood Khan purchased 27,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $133,982.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.71. 14,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,694. CorMedix Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRMD shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 116.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

