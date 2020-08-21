Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporacion America Airports had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%.

CAAP opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Corporacion America Airports has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

