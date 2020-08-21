Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporacion America Airports had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Corporacion America Airports has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

