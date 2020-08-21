Cowen Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 156.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 649,635 shares of company stock worth $44,023,536. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

