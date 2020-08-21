CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CPS Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CPS Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

