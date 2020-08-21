Credit Suisse Group Increases Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $219.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $219.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.85.

NYSE:EL opened at $198.27 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

