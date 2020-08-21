Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.88 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 104.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $21.88 million and $56,047.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $663.40 or 0.05637998 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.