CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 540 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,904,000 after buying an additional 135,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 73,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

