CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 214 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Melius cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.35.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

