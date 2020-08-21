Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants Buys 11,540 Shares of Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants bought 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 19th, J Daniel Plants bought 59,769 shares of Cutera stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $890,558.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 295,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,052. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cutera by 26.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cutera by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cutera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 809.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 272,798 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cutera by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

