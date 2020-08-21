CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Alkermes (OTCMKTS:ALKS) Head-To-Head Review

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Alkermes shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of CV Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Alkermes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alkermes has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and Alkermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -51.38% -66.63% -36.13% Alkermes -10.87% 4.47% 2.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CV Sciences and Alkermes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Alkermes 1 8 1 0 2.00

CV Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $1.13, suggesting a potential upside of 75.17%. Alkermes has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.45%. Given CV Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Alkermes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CV Sciences and Alkermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $53.70 million 1.21 -$16.61 million ($0.17) -3.81 Alkermes $1.17 billion 2.46 -$196.62 million $0.07 258.43

CV Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alkermes. CV Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alkermes beats CV Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape. This segment provides its hemp extract products in balms, sprays, drops, capsules, gummies, and softgel forms. It also sells raw materials to various customers that produce products for resale into the market in Europe. The Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment develops cannabinoids to treat a range of medical indications. Its product candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability. It is also developing BIIB098, a monomethyl fumarate, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat relapsing forms of MS; ALKS 3831 to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 4230, an engineered fusion protein that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy; and ALKS 5461 for the treatment of depressive disorders. The company has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. It also has a research collaboration with Clovis Oncology, Inc. to evaluate ALKS 4230 in combination with Clovis rucaparib, a PARP inhibitor and lucitanib, an investigational tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

