CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 788,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 375,362 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $51,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. 29,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

