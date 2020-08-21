Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $110,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $118,850.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $119,300.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $106,900.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,854. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 406,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 606,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

