D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHI. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet raised D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $75.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.94.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 12.9% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

