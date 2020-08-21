Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to Outperform

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,220. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

