Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deere & Company from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.80.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE traded up $8.35 on Tuesday, reaching $199.45. 50,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,936. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $195.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.