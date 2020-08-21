Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes' logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based 'nano' sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes' customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. "

8/17/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/15/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/6/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/30/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/23/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

DSGX stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,480,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 132,488 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

