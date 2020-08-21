Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

