DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $927.07

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $927.07 and traded as high as $963.73. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 shares last traded at $940.00, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $31.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 903 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 926.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Get DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 alerts:

DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 20.78 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

About DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst PLC manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, indicators, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, LCD displays, push buttons, switching products, touch panels, and wallraffs, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products under the Dupar brand.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEWHURST/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.