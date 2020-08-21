DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DMAC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.69.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.