Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

DKS stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,505 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,880 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

