Digitex Futures Market Cap Reaches $43.95 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $43.95 million and $2.88 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00125364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.67 or 0.01747909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00156300 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 897,785,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

