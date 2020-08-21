Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $290.49

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $290.49 and traded as high as $314.00. Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at $309.10, with a volume of 4,558,960 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on DLG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 293 ($3.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 332.55 ($4.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 290.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $14.40. This represents a yield of 6.68%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

