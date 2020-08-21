Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Trading Down 0%

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) shares traded down 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.86. 49,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 79,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $366,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.