Diversified United Investment Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:DUI)

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $841.76 million and a PE ratio of 21.87. Diversified United Investment has a one year low of A$3.15 ($2.25) and a one year high of A$5.28 ($3.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

