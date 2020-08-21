DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

