Duerr (ETR:DUE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Duerr (ETR:DUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.46 ($32.30).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €26.82 ($31.55) on Wednesday. Duerr has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12-month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

