DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RWE (FRA:RWE)

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.81 ($38.60).

RWE opened at €32.50 ($38.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.53. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

