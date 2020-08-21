Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Stock Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 428.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Eaton Vance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 949,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

EV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.