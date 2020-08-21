Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.81

Shares of Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $5.84. Echelon Financial shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echelon Financial Company Profile (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

