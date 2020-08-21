Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Update

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 19,296 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $63,676.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 395,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,712 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $25,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,873 shares of company stock worth $202,999 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Energous by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Energous by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Energous by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

