Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Short Interest Update

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of WATT opened at $3.72 on Friday. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 19,296 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $63,676.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 395,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,177 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,584.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 286,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,873 shares of company stock valued at $202,999. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

