Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enquest from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of ENQUF stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Enquest has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

