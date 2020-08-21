Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Raised to C$0.80 at Canaccord Genuity

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.70.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$0.72 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.08.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

