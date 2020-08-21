Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

