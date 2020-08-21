EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 33,904 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,746,764 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,819 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 420.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 13,489 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.