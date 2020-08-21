ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

PLUS opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. Equities analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in ePlus by 23.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

