Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

BMRN stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,754,000 after acquiring an additional 961,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 532,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

