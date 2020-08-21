Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.22.

BABA opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $659.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.04 and a 200 day moving average of $217.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

