Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

WTRG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 866,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.2507 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,559.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

