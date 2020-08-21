Estee Lauder Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,096 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 744% compared to the typical daily volume of 367 put options.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.85.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.