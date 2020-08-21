E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,374,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $52.70 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.25.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

