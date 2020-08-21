Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,291,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 432,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,484,000 after buying an additional 340,598 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,146,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,306,000 after buying an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 437,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after buying an additional 176,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.36. 211,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.55. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.44. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

