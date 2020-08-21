EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De Sells 6,915 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $193,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EVOP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 416,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,028. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. EVO Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.08.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVOP. Barclays upped their price target on EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on EVO Payments from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 484.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 82.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.