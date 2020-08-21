Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,936 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,462,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after buying an additional 6,084,882 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 48.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,791,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $434,036,000 after buying an additional 3,872,533 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after buying an additional 2,986,475 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

